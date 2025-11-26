Yerevan pauses Indian fighter jet deal

Armenia announced that it is suspending negotiations on the purchase of the Indian Tejas fighter jet, following a crash during an air display at the Dubai Airshow, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Armenia was conducting talks with the Indian government and aircraft manufacturer HAL regarding the purchase of 12 aircraft for $1.2 billion.

The A1 Tejas are set to be equipped with AESA radar technology manufactured by Elta of Israel Aerospace Industries and an electronic warfare system manufactured by the company, among other features.

It has not yet been clarified whether the crash in Dubai was caused by a technical malfunction or pilot error, but the aircraft's reputation has already been damaged. If the deal is canceled, IAI is estimated to lose tens of millions of dollars in revenue.

The development of the Tejas jet began in 1982.