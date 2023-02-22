Russia records 13,954 daily COVID cases

22 Feb. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 13,954 over the past day to 22,203,942, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Wednesday.

A day earlier, 11,277 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 1,800 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 1.6% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 39 regions, while in 35 regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in 11 regions. A day earlier, 1,830 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 3,093 over the past day versus 1,821 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,406,344, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 1,383 over the past day versus 1,253 a day earlier, reaching 1,871,080.

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 15,408 over the past day. A day earlier, some 13,994 patients recovered.

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 34 over the past day, reaching 395,901. A day earlier, 38 COVID-19 deaths were registered.