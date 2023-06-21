Lavrov: West's goal is to win foothold in South Caucasus

21 Jun. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The West has no real intention of promoting a peaceful settlement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, it plans to win a foothold in the South Caucasus region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

According to him, the West wants to oust Russia in order to establish its influence in the region and play a major role in all processes there.

The minister described the actions of Washington and Brussels as an attempt to expand into regions that are located far from NATO and EU borders. At the same time, he expressed confidence that Baku and Yerevan understand this.