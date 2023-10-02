Azerbaijani embassy attacker sentenced to death in Iran

2 Oct. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran's Supreme Court decided that Yasin Huseynzada, who attacked the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran, will be executed.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023. The gunman drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

The man entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.

Following the deadly assault, Azerbaijan evacuated its officials from the embassy, including those who suffered as a result of the attack and completely suspended the work of the embassy in Tehran.