Russia and Türkiye discuss situation in South Caucasus

23 Dec. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan discussed the situation in the South Caucasus and future high-and top-level talks, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The parties exchanged views on pressing bilateral and international issues with a focus on the current situation in the South Caucasus and the special role that the countries of the region play in efforts to help normalize relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia," the statement reads.

In addition, Lavrov and Fidan touched upon certain aspects of Russia-Turkey cooperation, including the schedule of upcoming high-and top-level talks.

The phone call made on December 22 was initiated by Russia.