Kobakhidze: Georgia to continue moving towards EU

2 Feb. 10:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Work on European integration in Georgia will continue, candidate for the post of Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said.

"We will work to implement the 9 points. Everything will be done to move to the beginning of negotiations, then to the next stage and so on. Everything will be done to continue moving along the path of European integration",

Kobakhidze said.

Let us remind you that at the end of last year Georgia officially became a candidate for membership of the European Union. The country still has to fulfill a number of European conditions.