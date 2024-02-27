All workers rescued after Türkiye's mine collapse

27 Feb. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The search teams have rescued all trapped workers after a collapse in a chromite mine on February 26 in Türkiye's eastern province of Elazig, the Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

According to the ministry, four workers earlier trapped under the soil have been rescued after the mine collapse occurred for an unknown reason in the district of Palu.

Meanwhile, Elazig Governor Omer Toramar said the Turkish authorities have launched a judicial and administrative investigation over the incident.

The incident came after nine workers were trapped underground following a landslide in a gold mine in the Turkish province of Erzincan on February 13. The rescue teams could not reach the trapped workers yet.