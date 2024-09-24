Mehriban Aliyeva visits restored mosque in Ahmadli settlement

24 Sep. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Foundation Leyla Aliyeva, and family members visited the Ahmadli settlement mosque on Septermber 23.

The 120-year-old mosque in the Ahmadli settlement was commissioned after major renovation. The renovation and restoration works in the mosque, constructed in 1904, were carried out at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

On the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, which immediately responded to the appeal of the residents of the settlement, renovation and restoration works were carried out on the facade of the mosque and around it. Additionally, places of worship for men and women, ablution rooms, ceremonial house have been reconstructed, with landscaping works carried out outside the mosque.

Landscaping works were carried out, and green areas were laid out on a number of central streets of the settlement and at the main entrance of Ahmadli settlement, with preservation of original appearance.

The monument complex located in the settlement and the park around it have been reconstructed and green areas laid out, with the preservation of unique architecture of the settlement.