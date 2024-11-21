Georgia's external trade up

21 Nov. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia's external trade turnover amounted to $19.02 billion between January-October, posting a 5.5% year-on-year increase, the National Statistics office (Sakstat) reported.

Georgia's list of top trading partners topped by Turkey with $2.63 billion, Russia with $2.06 billion and the U.S. with $1.72 billion

The value of exports increased by 7.4% and equalled $5.46 billion, while imports also increased by 4.8%, amounting to $8.08 billion in the reporting period.

The list of exports was headed by Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

In another figure of domestic exports, Georgia exported locally produced goods worth $5.46 billion in the reporting period, marking a 7.4% year-on-year increase.