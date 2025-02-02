Donald Trump starts trade war with Canada, Mexico and China

2 Feb. 11:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The new US President Donald Trump has imposed tariffs on goods from Canada, China and Mexico, as there are threats from them related to illegal migrants and drug trafficking. The US leader made this announcement on his social network, Truth Social.

"Today, I have implemented a 25% Tariff on Imports from Mexico and Canada (10% on Canadian Energy), and a 10% additional Tariff on China",

Donald Trump said.

In response, the Canadian government plans to introduce 25% tariffs on goods from the USA, totaling 155 billion Canadian dollars ($106.5 billion). Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also said that Trump's tariffs would limit access to Canadian nickel and uranium, leading to higher food and gasoline prices.

Mexico has also responded to the measures introduced by Trump. The country's President Claudia Sheinbaum suggested that the USA should focus on combating the sale of drugs in its own main cities if it truly wants to solve the problem.

China did not stand aside and spoke out against the US tariffs on imports of goods. The country's Ministry of Commerce issued a statement that it would file a lawsuit in the WTO to protect its own interests, since the measures introduced by Trump would not only fail to resolve the US domestic problems, but also spoil cooperation between the countries.

Earlier, Donald Trump said that he intended to impose duties on products from the EU due to the fact that the EU treats companies from the USA unfairly.