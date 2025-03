3 Mar. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Three-time Olympic freestyle wrestling champion Buvaisar Saitiev has died at the age of 49 in Moscow, head of the Russian Wrestling Federation Mikhail Mamiashvili said.

Saitiev won Olympic gold in the 74 kg category in the 1996, 2004 and 2008 Games and was a six-time world and European champion.

Saitiev, who retired in 2009, was awarded several civil honours in Russia and had served as a member of the State Duma lower house of parliament.