13 Mar. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani athlete Elnura Mamedova won a gold medal at the European Wrestling Championships held in the Albanian capital Tirana.

In the final of the European Wrestling Championships, Elnura Mamedova (53 kg) wrestled with Russian Ekaterina Karpushkina.

Elnura defeated her opponent with a score of 3:0 and became the European champion.