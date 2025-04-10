Aghdam's Sarijaly village welcomes back 39 families

10 Apr. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, another group of former internally displaced persons was sent to the Sarijaly village of Azerbaijan's Aghdam district from the Garadagh district of Baku.

At this stage, another 39 families, or 153 people, moved to the Sarijaly village.

These families were temporarily settled in dormitories, sanatoriums, pioneer camps and administrative buildings in various territories of Azerbaijan.

A week ago, 110 people moved to the Sarijaly village. On March 27, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited the village and got acquainted with the progress of construction work.