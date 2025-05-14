UN: More than a third of the world's population is in difficult financial situation

14 May. 20:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Director of the UN Information Center in Moscow, Vladimir Kuznetsov, said at the Russia-Islamic World forum in Kazan that more than a third of the world's population lives on two to six dollars a day.

"Despite significant progress in reducing poverty in a number of regions, many people are balancing on the brink of poverty. About 2.8 billion people - it is more than a third of the world's population - live on two to six dollars a day",

Vladimir Kuznetsov said.

According to Kuznetsov, instability in the labor market is also a major problem: about 60% of the world's population could lose their source of income, and 65% of people live in countries with high levels of inequality, which undermines the authority of government institutions.