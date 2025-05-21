Russia invites U.S. and other western states to International Security Forum

21 May. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia has sent invitations to the U.S. and a number of unfriendly states to the 13th international forum on security issues, which will be held in Moscow at the end of May, Deputy Secretary of Russia's Security Council Alexander Venediktov said.

"I would like to point out that invitations to the conference were sent, among others, to the U.S. and a number of unfriendly states, whose representatives are also expressing interest in participating, despite the overtly anti-Russian policy," Alexander Venediktov said.

The Russian Security Council said on Monday that over 125 delegations from more than 100 countries had confirmed their participation in the 2025 edition of its annual security forum, scheduled to take place in Moscow from May 27-29.

The 13th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues will be chaired by Secretary of the Russian Security Council Sergei Shoigu.