Azerbaijan neutralizes 196,000 mines since 2020

22 May. 13:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Significant progress has been made in clearing the land of mines and unexploded ordnance since Azerbaijan’s liberation of its occupied territories in November, 2020, the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) reported.

The report highlighted that a total of 196,454 mines and unexploded ordnance (UXO) were detected and neutralized, including 137,772 pieces of unexploded ordnance, 36,904 anti-personnel mines, and 21,778 anti-tank mines.

The agency reported that, as of today, more than 200,00 hectares of land have been cleared of mines and unexploded military ordnance since November 10, 2020.