Russian Prime Minister meets with Tajikistan President

4 Jun. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Russian Government Press Service

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin arrived in Tajikistan on a working visit, where a meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the CIS will take place.

The head of the Russian Cabinet of Ministers was met at the Dushanbe airport by his Tajik counterpart Kokhir Rasulzoda and Deputy Head of the Tajik Foreign Ministry Farrukh Sharifzoda.

Later, Mishustin was received by the President of the Republic Emomali Rahmon. According to the Russian government press service, the parties discussed bilateral relations.