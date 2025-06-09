Kazakhstan to host TURKPA meeting

9 Jun. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The 14th plenary session of TURKPA will be held in Astana from June 11 to 12. The organizer will be the Parliament of Kazakhstan.

The announced theme of this meeting will be "TURKTIME: The Role of Parliamentary Diplomacy".

The event will bring together parliamentary delegations from member states and observer countries, as well as representatives of international organizations, Turkic cooperation organizations and other associations.

It is noted that the event will also include meetings of the Assembly Council, the Women Parliamentarians Group, and the Young Parliamentarians Group, as well as secretaries general of the TURKPA member parliaments.