Earthquake hits western Türkiye on Tuesday

10 Jun. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

An earthquake occurred in western Türkiye on Tuesday, June 10, the Republic's Disaster And Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) reported.

The tremors were registered in the Simav region of Kütahya province at 13:15 local time. Their magnitude was 4.5.

The hypocenter of the quake was located at a depth of approximately 7.7 km. It was reported that it had been felt in Kütahya, Manisa and neighboring provinces.

AFAD wished a speedy recovery to all victims. However, official information on the number of victims has not yet been released.