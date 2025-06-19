Participants of BSEC's 65th plenary session visit Karabakh

19 Jun. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Participants of the 65th plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization (PABSEC) visited Fuzuli district in Karabakh as part of a visit to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan today.

As part of the visit, the guests visited Fuzuli International Airport and got acquainted with it. The facts about the destruction and acts of vandalism committed in Fuzuli, which had been occupied by Armenia for nearly 30 years, were brought to the attention of the visit participants.

The guests were informed about the large-scale construction work carried out by the Azerbaijani state in Fuzuli after the liberation of the district from occupation, and they got acquainted with the stands exhibited at the airport, AzerTAc reported.