Iran launches missiles at US military base in Qatar

23 Jun. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Tasnim

The Iranian Armed Forces hit the US Al-Udeid military base in Qatar, Tehran reported. The operation is called ”Blessings of victory”.

The Iranian military struck the US Al-Udeid military base in Qatar this evening.

The strike was initially reported by the state broadcaster of the Islamic Republic - IRIB. According to its information, the operation is called ”Blessings of victory".

The fact of the operation was later confirmed by the Iranian Armed Forces.

According to the Qatari Defense Ministry, Qatari air defense systems successfully repelled a missile attack on the Al-Udeid airbase. There are no casualties or deaths.