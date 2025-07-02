Iran enacts law suspending cooperation with IAEA

2 Jul. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian put into effect a law to suspend cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Last week, Iran’s parliament passed legislation to suspend cooperation with the IAEA.

The bill already received the approval of Iran’s constitutional watchdog, the Guardian Council, and likely the support of the country’s Supreme National Security Council.

The law stipulates that any future inspection of Iran's nuclear sites by the International Atomic Energy Agency needs approval by Iran's Supreme National Security Council.