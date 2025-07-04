Russian Foreign Ministry: Russia sees prospects for cooperation with Afghanistan

4 Jul. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko has received copies of credentials from newly appointed ambassador of Afghanistan Gul Hassan, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"We believe that the official recognition of the Afghan authorities will give an impetus to the development of productive bilateral cooperation between our countries in various fields," the statement reads.

The ministry also said that Russia sees "significant prospects for cooperation in trade and economic areas, with an emphasis on projects in the fields of energy, transport, agriculture, and infrastructure.

"We will continue to assist Kabul in strengthening regional security and combating the threats of terrorism and drug crime," the ministry said.

The ministry added that deepening education, sports, culture, and humanitarian ties is valuable for strengthening the friendship of their peoples.

The new Afghan ambassador came to Moscow on July 1.