4 Jul. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Turkish parliament hospital has identified 80 people with the same symptoms, according to local media reports.

NTV reports that 77 people, including 5 MPs, have sought medical attention over the past two days. All of them reported stomach pain, nausea, diarrhea, and weakness.

Specialists have already taken samples of food from the canteens and water used for tea for laboratory analysis.

It is being conducted by the Health Department has launched an investigation into the incident.