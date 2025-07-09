Russia, Oman to introduce visa-free travel on July 18

9 Jul. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia and Oman mutual visa abolition will come into force on July 18. The total period of stay should not exceed 90 days during a calendar year.

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced that an agreement between Russia and Oman on the mutual abolition of visas will come into force on July 18 of this year.

According to the statement, Russians will be able to stay in Oman without visas for up to 30 days during each visit, provided that the purpose is not permanent residence, study, or carrying out activities with a work permit.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also emphasized that the total period of stay should not exceed 90 days during a calendar year.