Media: OPEC+ may suspend production growth

10 Jul. 16:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

OPEC+ members are considering the possibility of suspending production growth from October of this year, Bloomberg reports, citing sources.

Eight member states previously implementing voluntarily cuts of 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) had agreed to restore 548,000 bpd from August.

This latest adjustment brings total restored production to 1.78 million bpd. The alliance plans to complete the restoration of supplies to 2.2 million bpd in September before pausing further increases.

In addition to this, Goldman Sachs analysts predict OPEC+ will make another decision in August to increase oil production by 548,000 bpd before suspending the increase.