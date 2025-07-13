Over 1,300 vehicles in queue at Crimean Bridge

13 Jul. 11:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Sunday morning, the queue at the Crimean Bridge exceeded 1,300 vehicles, predominantly consisting of traffic flowing from the Krasnodar Territory to the peninsula.

According to operational reports, the waiting time in the queue at the Crimean Bridge is several hours.

"There are 1,150 vehicles in the queue on the Taman side, with the waiting time exceeding three hours. Meanwhile, there are 220 vehicles in the queue on the Kerch side. The wait is about an hour there",

the message reads.

Currently, the bridge is open to buses, minibuses and cars.