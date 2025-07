14 Jul. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Bitcoin's price has exceeded the all-time high of $120,000, Binance data shows.

As of 6:41 a.m. Moscow time (3:41 a.m. GMT), the price of bitcoin reached the $120,000 level (+1,87%).

As of 6:45 a.m. Moscow time, the price passed the $121,000 mark, reaching $121,014.73 (+2,82%).

On July 9, bitcoin’s price hit another all-time high, rising to $111,999.