Armenia to join NATO Agile Spirit 2025 exercise

15 Jul. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Armenian armed forces will attend the Agile Spirit 2025 multinational exercise as observers, the Georgian Ministry of Defense reported.

The exercise will take place in Georgia from July 25 to August 6.

According to the ministry, Agile Spirit 2025 aims to improve the combat readiness of the participating countries' defense forces, strengthen cooperation and operational capabilities.

The main components of the exercises will be command and staff training, a Georgian-American tactical convoy on the Senaki-Vaziani road section, combined training with live fire, joint operations by special operations forces, and an inspection of the Georgian Defense Forces Combat Training Center.

The exercise will involve military personnel from Georgia, the U.S., Turkey, Poland, Germany, Italy, Greece, Moldova, Romania, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Lithuania, and Ukraine. Representatives of the armed forces of Japan will be present as observers.