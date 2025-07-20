"Sleeping prince" of Saudi Arabia passes away

20 Jul. 13:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

In Saudi Arabia, one of the princes of the ruling family has passed away at the age of 36. according to the royal chancery announcement.

The prince had been in a coma for almost two decades.

"His Royal Highness Prince Alwaleed bin Khalid bin Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has passed away",

the royal chancery confirmed in an official statement.

The prince's funeral will take place in Riyadh today.

Let us remind you that the prince sustained catastrofic injuries, including a massive cerebral hemorrhage and internal bleeding during a 2005 traffic accident while studying in London. He was subsequently taken to a medical centre in Riyadh, where he received ventilator support.