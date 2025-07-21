Foreigners to be able to visit Karabakh starting from July 23

21 Jul. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Foreign nationals will be able to visit Azerbaijan’s liberated territories starting from July 23, 2025, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Digital Development and Transport and the State Tourism Agency said in a joint statement.

Visitors can travel either individually by private vehicles or as part of organized groups, provided they obtain the necessary permits.

Foreign travelers wishing to enter the specified areas, including the cities of Shusha, Lachin, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Khojaly, and Khankendi, by private car must obtain authorization through the “Our Road to Karabakh” (www.yolumuzqarabaga.az) online portal.

This opportunity applies to foreign citizens visiting Azerbaijan for up to 90 days, as well as those holding temporary or permanent residence permits in the country.