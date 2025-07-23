Dollar rises in Russia

23 Jul. 20:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Central Bank of Russia raised the dollar exchange rate for tomorrow. The European and Chinese currencies also rose.

The Russian Central Bank has published the official exchange rates of foreign currencies for tomorrow, the data is posted on the regulator’s website.

The dollar rose by 35.95 kopecks on Thursday. Thus, the official exchange rate of the US currency for July 24 is 78.44 rubles.

As for the euro exchange rate, it has increased by 1.15 kopecks to 91.78 rubles. The Chinese yuan has risen by 8 kopecks and will cost 10.95 rubles tomorrow.