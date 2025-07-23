3rd round of Russia-Ukraine negotiations kicks off in Istanbul

23 Jul. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The delegations of Russia and Ukraine began direct talks in Istanbul for the 3rd time this year. The previous two rounds also took place in Istanbul. The Russian delegation is headed by Vladimir Medinsky.

The Russian delegation at the 3rd round of talks is headed by the aide to the President of Russia, Vladimir Medinsky, the Ukrainian delegation is headed by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov.