The Republican Seismological Service Center reported seismic activity in Azerbaijan's Zaqatala and Gakh districts.

The 3.3 magnitude tremor occurred in the morning, with its epicenter located at a depth of 17 km.

No reports of casualties or damage have been received.

It should be noted that an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.8 was recorded in the Ismayilli district of the country in the middle of the month.