Khamenei accuses US of using nuclear program as excuse for conflict with Iran

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared that Iran's nuclear program merely serves as a pretext for continued U.S. hostility toward the Islamic Republic, according to Tasnim News Agency.

"What they call the nuclear issue, uranium enrichment, human rights are just excuses. In fact, they do not agree with our faith and teaching",

Ali Khamenei said.

The remarks follow U.S. President Donald Trump's warning last week about potential renewed strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities "if necessary".

Let us remind you that the conflict between Israel and Iran escalated on the night of June 12-13. A week and a half later, the USA joined the conflict, launching strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, and literally a few days later, Israel and Iran agreed to a ceasefire.