Russian swimmers become world champions

Russian swimmers became the best in the mixed 4x100 medley relay at the World Championships in Singapore, and set a new record.

Russian swimmers became world champions in the mixed 4x100 medley relay. The gold medals were won by Miron Lifintsev, Kirill Prigoda, Darya Klepikova and Darya Trofimova.

The Russian team athletes covered the distance in 3:37.97 seconds. This time is the best in the history of the World Championships.

Danil Semenynov and Alexandra Kuznetsova, who competed in the preliminary stage, will also receive gold of the tournament.

The Russian team won 12 medals at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships, including four gold, five silver and three bronze.