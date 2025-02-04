Opposition preparing revolution for election day in Georgia

Leader of the Rustaveli Avenue movement and opera singer Paata Burchuladze declared Georgia's municipal elections scheduled for October 4 as day of the government overthrow.

"At 4:00 p.m. on October 4, we will gather at Republic Square, hold a national assembly, reclaim our country from the regime’s grip, and vote for Georgia’s liberation. October 4 will transcend a mere protest date, it will mark a historic victory," Paata Burchuladze said.

He was supported by one of the United National Movement leaders Levan Khabeishvili, who considers October 4 as natural "deadline".

But chair of the United National Movement Tina Bokuchava dismissed speculation around a specific date for revolutionary action.

The United National Movement and the Coalition for Change have announced a boycott of upcoming local elections; the opposition Strong Georgia coalition and the For Georgia party announced they will take part in the election.