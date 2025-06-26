Israel and U.S. preparing ultimatum to Hamas

Israel and Hamas will present the radical Hamas movement with an ultimatum, The New York Times reported.

According to the report, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump are said to be working on a new proposal that would involve presenting Hamas with an ultimatum.

Under the terms of the ultimatum, Hamas would have to release the remaining hostages and 30 bodies in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and agree to terms to end the war that include the group’s disarmament. Otherwise, the Israeli military would continue its military campaign in Gaza.