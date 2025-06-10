Tourism sector salaries rise in Dagestan

Dagestan entered the list of Russia's top six regions for tourism sector wage growth, according to the data provided by the services Avito Work and Avito Travel.

Dagestan took sixth place in the rating by the dynamics of growth of average offered salaries in the tourism sector, with the income level increasing by 21% to 60,000 rubles.

It should be added that the growth of salaries is associated with the growth of tourist activity in Dagestan. Thus, the number of bookings of daily housing has increased in the republic.