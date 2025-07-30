Israel ready to allow entry of goods to Gaza's private sector

Israel will allow gradual and controlled entry of goods to Gaza through local merchants, an Israeli military agency that coordinates aid said.

The Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) said a mechanism has been approved by the cabinet to expand the scope of humanitarian aid, allowing the entry of supplies to Gaza through the private sector.

"This aims to increase the volume of aid entering the Gaza Strip, while reducing reliance on aid collection by the U.N. and international organisations," the statement reads.

A limited number of local merchants were approved by the defense establishment, subject to specific criteria and thorough security screening.

The approved goods include basic food products, baby food, fruits and vegetables, and hygiene supplies. It added that payments would be conducted via bank transfers and be monitored.

The goods will undergo an inspection by Israeli authorities at the border crossings with Gaza before entering the Strip.