Türkiye and Syria agree on economic cooperation

Syrian media reports that Türkiye and Syria have agreed to form a joint business council and signed multiple economic cooperation agreements.

"The Foreign Economic Relations Council will contribute to strengthening cooperation between the public and private sectors of both countries",

the statement reads.

It is reported that Ankara and Damascus have agreed on cooperation in the field of customs control, in particular, on improving border procedures to expand economic cooperation.

 

The two countries will establish a trade and economic committee while exploring additional cooperative opportunities.

