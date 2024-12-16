Türkiye appoints new Chief of General Staff

The new Chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces will be Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu, the country's Defense Ministry reported on August 5.

The decision to appoint Bayraktaroğlu was made at today's meeting of the Supreme Military Council.

"Chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces Metin Gürak was succeeded by Commander of the Ground Forces Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu, and Commander of the 1st Army Metin Tokel will become Commander of the Ground Forces",

Turkish Defense Ministry said.

The decree signed by Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will come into force on August 30.