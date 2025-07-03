Vestnik Kavkaza

Trump comments on Putin's meeting with Whitkoff

© Photo: White House

US President Donald Trump called the meeting between special envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which took place in Moscow today, "very productive”.

The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US Presidential Special Envoy Steve Whitkoff was "very productive," US leader Donald Trump said.

According to the head of state, significant progress was achieved during the conversation. Trump added that he shared the results of the talks with some of the US allies in Europe.

