FC Qarabag beat Shkendija to advance into UEFA Champions League play-off round

Azerbaijan’s FC Qarabag have booked their spot in the play-off round of the UEFA Champions League after thrashing Macedonian side Shkendija 6:1 on aggregate.

In the return match at the Tofig Bahramov Stadium in Baku, Klisman Cake (16’) scored an own goal to put Garabagh in front, with Kady (18’), Nariman Akhundzade (33’), Marko Jankovic (35’ p), and Leandro Andrade (59’) also putting their names on the scoresheet for Aghdam Horses.

Qarabag will face Hungarian powerhouse Ferencváros in the play-off round.