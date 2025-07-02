Vestnik Kavkaza

FC Qarabag beat Shkendija to advance into UEFA Champions League play-off round

FC Qarabag beat Shkendija to advance into UEFA Champions League play-off round
© Photo: social networks of Qarabag FC

Azerbaijan’s FC Qarabag have booked their spot in the play-off round of the UEFA Champions League after thrashing Macedonian side Shkendija 6:1 on aggregate.

In the return match at the Tofig Bahramov Stadium in Baku, Klisman Cake (16’) scored an own goal to put Garabagh in front, with Kady (18’), Nariman Akhundzade (33’), Marko Jankovic (35’ p), and Leandro Andrade (59’) also putting their names on the scoresheet for Aghdam Horses.

Qarabag will face Hungarian powerhouse Ferencváros in the play-off round.

310 views

Gallery

All galleries

Also on the topic

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.