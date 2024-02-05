Vestnik Kavkaza

Kazakh authorities allocate $560,000 to study Caspian problems

The Kazakh government allocated 305 million tenge (approximately $549,000) to conduct a comprehensive study of the Caspian Sea.

The Kazakhstan Research Institute of the Caspian Sea was established to study the environmental problems of the Caspian Sea.

Specifically, its activities include assessing fish stock levels, developing methods and technologies for their conservation, studying ichthyofauna (fish populations), identifying the causes of mass seal deaths, and working to preserve their population.

The institute also specializes in studying the sea’s hydrological processes and monitoring its water levels, analyzing climate changes and their impact on the ecosystem, collecting and analyzing data on water quality, biodiversity, and other parameters of the Kazakh sector of the Caspian Sea and its coastline.

