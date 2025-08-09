EU mission to continue activities in Armenia

The EU monitoring mission in Armenia (EUMA) will continue its activities, lead spokesperson of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Anitta Hipper said.

"The mission’s mandate is to monitor and report the situation on the Armenian side of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border," Anitta Hipper said.

According to the spokesperson, possible changes to its mandate will be discussed between Yerevan and Brussels, Report reported.

The diplomat stressed that the EU welcomes the initialing of the Armenian-Azerbaijani peace agreement and calls on both sides to sign and ratify it as soon as possible.