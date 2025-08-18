Putin discusses Alaska summit with Japarov

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Kyrgyz counterpart Sadyr Japarov held a telephone talks regarding the Russia-U.S. summit in Alaska’s Anchorage, the Kyrgyz presidential press office said.

"Kyrgyzstan, as a country located in the center of Eurasia and actively participating in the activities of regional integration associations, attaches importance to strengthening stability in the region and confirms its readiness to cooperate with Russia in the interests of sustainable development," Zhaparov said.

Japarov voiced his full support regarding the steps taken at achieving a long-term settlement of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Some of the issues concerning the further development of mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation were also touched upon during their conversation.