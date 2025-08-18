Details of Trump's call to Putin revealed

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump held a phone call yesterday at 00:30 (Moscow time), Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov said.

The phone conversation had been initiated by he U.S. leader.

Trump briefed his Russian counterpart on his meeting with Vladimir Zelensky and European leaders.

"Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump agreed to maintain close contact on the Ukraine crisis and other pressing issues on the international and bilateral agenda," Ushakov said.

According to the Kremlin, Trump and Putin have expressed “support for the continuation of direct negotiations between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations.”

"The idea was discussed that it would be necessary to study the possibility of raising the level of representatives of the Ukrainian and Russian sides," Ushakov said.

Putin warmly thanked Trump for hospitality during his recent visit to Alaska and the progress achieved at the summit, the aide added.