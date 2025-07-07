Putin holds telephone conversation with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, who holds the post of Chairman of the Council of Ministers, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, according to the Kremlin website.

During the call, the Russian leader spoke about the main results of his recent contacts with US President Donald Trump.

The leaders also addressed current issues of bilateral cooperation, including political, trade, economic, and investment relations between Moscow and Riyadh.

"A high assessment was given to the joint work in the OPEC Plus format to ensure the stability of the global energy market",

the Kremlin press service said.

In addition to this, Vladimir Putin and Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud agreed to continue cooperation at various levels.