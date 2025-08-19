Vestnik Kavkaza

Lavrov confirms Trump's invitation to Russia

U.S. President Donald Trump has received an invitation to pay a visit to Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Trump has an invitation to visit Russia," Lavrov said in response to a question whether the U.S. leader would visit Russia by the end of the year.

The diplomat recalled that Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed this invitation at a press conference during the Russia-U.S. Summit in Alaska last week.

"If I remember correctly, U.S. President Donald Trump said that it was very interesting. It will be interesting for everyone," Sergey Lavrov said.

On August 15, a meeting between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump took place at a military base in Alaska. The meeting lasted about three hours: there was a one-on-one discussion in the American leader’s limousine on the way to the main venue for the talks and a narrow "three-on-three" meeting.

